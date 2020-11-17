Bucks Land Top 76ers Trade Target Jrue Holiday

The Milwaukee Bucks landed a top trade target to beef up their roster on Monday night. For the last few seasons, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has been on the trade block -- although the Pelicans never actually moved him before any deadlines.

This time around, the situation is different. This offseason, the Pelicans were receiving substantial interest for the veteran guard. Reports indicated that nearly a dozen teams have inquired about the 30-year-old guard's availability.

Holiday's former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, could've very well been one of them. Seeing as though the Sixers need a multi-talented guard who can distribute the ball, shoot, help with the team's spacing, and play stellar defense, Holiday could've been an ideal fit for the Sixers.

However, with so many teams inquiring, the Pelicans had quite the expensive price tag on him. The Bucks ultimately landed Holiday in a trade late on Monday night. In exchange for the guard, the Pelicans received George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, and "significant trade compensation," which turns out to be three first-round picks.

Now, Milwaukee adds another notable name to their lineup to match up with the NBA's MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. It shouldn't come as a surprise the Bucks were looking for a win-now move. Not only are they looking to capitalize on their championship window while it's here -- but Milwaukee is trying to make it known to Giannis that the organization is doing all they can to surround him with talent.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_