SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Bucks Land Top 76ers Trade Target Jrue Holiday

Justin Grasso

The Milwaukee Bucks landed a top trade target to beef up their roster on Monday night. For the last few seasons, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has been on the trade block -- although the Pelicans never actually moved him before any deadlines.

This time around, the situation is different. This offseason, the Pelicans were receiving substantial interest for the veteran guard. Reports indicated that nearly a dozen teams have inquired about the 30-year-old guard's availability.

Holiday's former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, could've very well been one of them. Seeing as though the Sixers need a multi-talented guard who can distribute the ball, shoot, help with the team's spacing, and play stellar defense, Holiday could've been an ideal fit for the Sixers.

However, with so many teams inquiring, the Pelicans had quite the expensive price tag on him. The Bucks ultimately landed Holiday in a trade late on Monday night. In exchange for the guard, the Pelicans received George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, and "significant trade compensation," which turns out to be three first-round picks.

Now, Milwaukee adds another notable name to their lineup to match up with the NBA's MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. It shouldn't come as a surprise the Bucks were looking for a win-now move. Not only are they looking to capitalize on their championship window while it's here -- but Milwaukee is trying to make it known to Giannis that the organization is doing all they can to surround him with talent.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Take UNC's Cole Anthony in 2020 Mock Draft

With the 2020 NBA Draft days away, Sports Illustrated mocks UNC's Cole Anthony to the Philadelphia 76ers at pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

76ers are a Preferred Destination for James Harden

As Houston Rockets guard James Harden wants to be traded, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly a preferred destination for him.

Justin Grasso

Phoenix Suns Trade for Sixers Target Chris Paul

The Sixers have reportedly been interested in Chris Paul in the past, but the Phoenix Suns ultimately landed the veteran guard on Monday.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Harden Wants Out, Rockets Won't Let Go

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reportedly asked for a trade. The chances of the Rockets honoring that request seems slim right now.

Justin Grasso

Is Pelicans' Jrue Holiday out of Sixers' Price Range?

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to move Jrue Holiday. The Sixers could and should have interest, but can they afford the veteran guard?

Justin Grasso

76ers Target James Harden Has Sights Set on Nets

Lately, Houston Rockets guard James Harden has been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers. New rumors, however, indicate the veteran is searching for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Trade Market Opens on Monday

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office can begin working on trades as the NBA trade market opens up.

Justin Grasso

Former 76ers Favorite Corey Brewer Lands Job With Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers fan favorite Corey Brewer is back in the NBA for the 2020-2021 season. Except for this time around, he's not playing. Instead, Brewer is coaching with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Grasso

Are the Spurs Interested in 76ers Guard Josh Richardson?

The Philadelphia 76ers have reported interest in San Antonio Spurs guard, Patty Mills. Would Josh Richardson help get a deal done?

Justin Grasso

Nerlens Noel Gets 76ers Fans Talking About Him

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel recently made a cryptic Facebook post, which has Philadelphia 76ers fans talking about a possible reunion.

Justin Grasso