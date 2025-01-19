Bucks List Giannis Antetokounmpo on Injury Report vs 76ers
Heading into a Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks added one of their superstar bigs to the injury report, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with what seems to be a minor setback.
According to the official injury report, Antetokounmpo is listed due to right patella tendinopathy. It’s been a common concern for the All-Star frontcourt player throughout the entire season. He is probable.
For the Bucks, they haven’t missed Antetokounmpo’s services since December 28, when they faced the Chicago Bulls. At the time, Antetokoumpo missed four games in a row.
Lately, Antetokounmpo has been a critical piece to the Bucks’ recent success.
When the Bucks hosted the Toronto Raptors in their last outing, Giannis checked in for 35 minutes. He scored 35 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. Antetokounmpo feasted at the free throw line, getting 18 attempts. He generated 11 points off of foul shots.
On this current 10-game stretch, Antetokounmpo is posting averages of 28 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. He’s been making nearly 60 percent of his shots from the field. Over the last 10 games, the Bucks have won seven of their games.
When the Bucks and the Sixers met for the season opener back in October, Antetokounmpo checked in for 31 minutes.
During that time, Giannis scored 25 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. The Bucks dominated the Joel Embiid-less Sixers with a 15-point win.
On Sunday, Embiid will be absent once again. While he returned to the court after missing the Bucks-Sixers matchup, Embiid has suited up for just 13 games this year.
The next time the Sixers and the Bucks could see an Embiid-Giannis battle would be on February 9. The Sixers will pay a visit to the Bucks for an afternoon battle.
This weekend, the Sixers and the Bucks will continue their season series at 7 PM ET.
