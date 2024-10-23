Bucks Reveal Official Playing Status for 3-Time All-Star vs Sixers
When the Philadelphia 76ers take the court on Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will be down a man.
According to the team’s injury report, the three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton will be out. His absence doesn’t come as a surprise, considering all signs were pointing to the veteran missing the action in the days leading up to the opener.
Over the offseason, Middleton underwent surgery on his ankles. During the 2023-2024 season, Middleton missed a stretch of games, appearing in just 55 outings during the regular season. The veteran played in the final six games of the year for the Bucks in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers.
Throughout the Bucks’ 2024 NBA Preseason, Middleton hasn’t been available to play. He was held out from the team’s scrimmages throughout training camp and beyond.
Earlier this week, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Middleton would need to go through 5-on-5 action in order to get cleared for Wednesday’s game against the Sixers.
When the Bucks held a practice session on Tuesday, Middleton was not a participant. Shortly after, the Bucks confirmed he wouldn’t be a part of the team’s rotation on Wednesday.
A lack of Middleton minutes will certainly affect the Bucks, but the Sixers aren’t in a healthy position themselves.
Leading up to Wednesday’s game, Philadelphia had questions of their own regarding three All-Stars. Joel Embiid hasn’t been a participant in any scrimmaging or preseason play. Paul George suffered a bruised knee during a preseason game last week. Tyrese Maxey dealt with a thumb contusion against the Orlando Magic last Friday.
While Maxey has been deemed available for Wednesday’s game after returning to practice on Monday, the other two are not expected to play on Wednesday. Embiid is ramping up for his season debut. He could miss the first few games. As for George, he’ll be re-evaluated later this week. While he doesn’t have a target debut date, the Sixers won’t rule him out for further games just yet.
The Bucks-Sixers matchup will certainly lack a star presence, though, as George, Embiid, and Middleton will all get the night off.