Bulls’ Andre Drummond Reflects on Playing for Doc Rivers

Since taking over as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers has done his fair share of recruiting veterans via free agency. One of his most notable prospects was the veteran center Andre Drummond, who inked a one-year deal with the Sixers during the 2021 offseason.

Drummond’s connection with Rivers was already well-documented when he arrived in Philadelphia. While the two already had a close relationship, Drummond had never played for Rivers until the 2021-2022 season with the Sixers.

When the veteran big man returned to Philadelphia on Friday night to face his former team as a member of the Chicago Bulls, Drummond reflected on playing in Philly, specifically playing for Rivers.

“I definitely miss playing here,” said Drummond. “I had a lot of fun playing for Doc. That’s somebody I’ve known since I was a boy, and I have so much respect for him. Having a chance to play for him was awesome. The city of Philadelphia, the fan base is one of a kind, man, I loved being here.”

“For me, it was a little more personal because I know him,” Drummond continued. “I’ve known him since I was like a kid. So, when he coached me, it felt like a form of a father figure speaking to you. When he spoke, his message always resonated, and it was always felt. Whenever he would say something to me, I would always catch myself just being like, ‘Alright, I hear you, man.’ You know when your dad says something annoying to you, and you’re like, ‘Alright, man. I get it, get away from me.’ [laughs]. It’s always a blast having those conversations and one-on-ones with him.”

Drummond’s time with the Sixers was short-lived. After a 49-game run, the veteran big man was included in the blockbuster trade between the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets. At the deadline, Drummond was packing and off to Brooklyn, where he would play for the Nets alongside his Sixers teammates, Seth Curry and Ben Simmons.

“It was great,” said Doc Rivers, discussing his time coaching Drummond. “I mean, he played his role, number one. He understood his role, and he embraced it. He’s another one of those guys that’s just good in the locker room. He’s easy for guys to be around. Obviously, he wants to play just like everybody else on the team. There’s no player that doesn’t want to play. On the nights he played a lot, he was happy, and on the nights he didn’t, he understood. Those guys are so valuable for your team.”

While Drummond still appreciates his time in Philly and even feels strongly about the way his time on the 76ers ended, the veteran big man is moved on and in a similar situation with the Chicago Bulls, as he’s come off the bench for all 32 of the games he’s appeared in.

