Celebrity Knicks Fan Shares Honest Opinion on 76ers' Jared McCain

Jared McCain’s last 4 games:



28.3 PPG

4.5 APG

50.6 FG%

43.9 3PT%

100 FT%



The only other rookies since 1980 to average 28 and 4 w/ 50-40-90 over 4 games (per Stathead): Larry Bird and Trae Young.



