Celebrity Knicks Fan Shares Honest Opinion on 76ers' Jared McCain
Right now, there’s Jared McCain mania in Philadelphia. Despite the Philadelphia 76ers’ slow start to the 2024-2025 NBA season, their rookie guard has brought out a lot of excitement as he thrives through the first stretch of the young year.
As much as the City of Brotherly Love is enjoying watching McCain thrive, the rookie’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed across the league.
Lately, plenty of analysts have been taking to social media to share just how impressed they’ve been with the young guard out of Duke. Celebrity fans of rival teams have offered the emerging standout his props as well.
Knicks superfan Jerry Ferrera took to X this week to offer a blunt assessment of the Sixers after witnessing his team go to work against them in the first set of NBA Cup action.
“I’m sure the Sixers when healthy will be good,” Ferrera posted. “Right now they stink.”
But wait—there’s more.
“Although McCain is NICE.”
Really, that’s been the reaction all week long regarding Philly.
Against the Knicks, the Sixers didn’t have any answers. Despite getting Joel Embiid back in the mix to finally debut alongside Paul George, the combination of minutes restrictions and rust led the Sixers down the path of a double-digit loss.
Coming off the bench, McCain produced 23 points on 44 percent shooting from the field. He followed up a 27-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets with another 20-plus-point outing.
The following night, McCain was elevated to the Sixers’ starting lineup without Embiid and George. The rookie exceeded his career-high by scoring 34 points on 46 percent shooting against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic two nights later, McCain stayed in the starting five with the return of Embiid and George. He led the Sixers in scoring with 29 points in 31 minutes.
Since collecting his first 30-minute shift on November 8, McCain has averaged 33 minutes on the court. He’s been shooting threes at a 44-percent clip, producing 26 points per game during the current five-game stretch.