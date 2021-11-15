Celtics GM Assures Jaylen Brown a Sixers Trade Isn't Happening

The Boston Celtics became the latest team to enter the Ben Simmons sweepstakes, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. As the Sixers' disgruntled star remains off the court for the first stretch of the 2021-2022 season, teams have been checking in on Daryl Morey's asking price.

When the Celtics recently reached out to the 76ers, they found out that a potential deal for Ben Simmons would have to include the 25-year-old star, Jaylen Brown.

"Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet, those sources say," wrote Charania this week. "Any potential Simmons deal with the Celtics would have to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown, an ascending talent who is in the midst of another career season, averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists."

Per Charania, the Celtics haven't really considered the idea of trading Brown away for a Simmons-centric package for the Sixers. However, Boston's first-year General Manager Brad Stevens felt he needed to assure Brown this week that he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"I just walked up to Jaylen and said, 'Your name is all over the place, as you know. Obviously, from our standpoint, you're a Celtic and obviously a guy that we think exceptionally high of. Nothing doing,'" Stevens said on 98.5 The Sports Hub recently, via Bleacher Report. "I just wanted to make sure that he has that peace of mind."

The Sixers would undoubtedly benefit from adding a player like Brown to their starting lineup. Especially if Simmons continues to miss games as he's not mentally ready to return to the court. However, there is an extremely slim chance trade talks between the Sixers and the Celtics go far as talks haven't progressed much lately, and Stevens made it clear to Brown that he isn't being shopped around at this time.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.