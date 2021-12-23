Enes Freedom Dealing With COVID-Related Setback After Facing Sixers

COVID-19 cases are affecting the NBA at a fast pace. Over the last couple of weeks, most teams across the league have had a mini COVID outbreak amongst their roster, and the Philadelphia 76ers are in that category.

Last month, the Sixers had several players enter the NBA's health and safety protocol. It all started with Tobias Harris, who showed symptoms ahead of a Monday night matchup. After getting tested, Harris found out he was indeed positive for COVID.

A couple of days later, Isaiah Joe became the second Sixer to enter the protocol. Then, Matisse Thybulle and Joel Embiid became the next two. Fortunately, the outbreak ended there back in November.

But the Sixers are once again dealing with a mini COVID outbreak this month. Last Wednesday, Georges Niang tested positive ahead of Philadelphia's matchup against the Miami Heat. Over the weekend, Andre Drummond and Shake Milton became the second and third members of the Sixers roster to enter the protocol.

Following Monday night's game against the Boston Celtics, Sixers veteran Danny Green became the fourth Sixers player to enter the protocol this month. Green isn't the only player from Monday night's game to deal with a COVID-related setback.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boston center Enes Freedom has entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on Thursday. He now becomes the eighth member of the Celtics to join the protocol.

Outside of Green, the Sixers haven't seen an increase in cases on their roster after Monday night's win against the Celtics. For now, the Sixers intend to enter Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks without Andre Drummond, Shake Milton, Danny Green, Georges Niang, and Ben Simmons. Everybody else is good to go.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.