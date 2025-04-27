All 76ers

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Surpasses Paul George on NBA History List

Jaylen Brown has jumped Paul George on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

Justin Grasso

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shouts out after dunking as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) turns away during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shouts out after dunking as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) turns away during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Boston Celtics work on getting past the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Boston’s star forward Jaylen Brown moved up the NBA history list for playoff scoring.

Earlier this week, Brown managed to surpass former Detroit Pistons standout Rasheed Wallace and Philadelphia 76ers veteran Paul George on the all-time postseason scoring list. Brown is tied up with NBA legend John Stockton in the category.

via @hoopshype: Jaylen Brown (age 28) has passed Paul George and Rasheed Wallace in playoff scoring and is now No. 47 in NBA history. Also: Draymond Green moved ahead of Hakeem Olajuwon in steals for No. 20 all-time.

Since entering the NBA in 2016, Brown has been a part of eight playoff runs. Although he averaged just five points per game during his rookie season, the forward burst into scoring stardom by the time his sophomore season rolled around.

The 2020 playoff run was the first time Brown averaged over 20 points per game. Since then, he posted an average of 23 points per game over 66 playoff outings. Last year, Brown was a critical part of the Celtics’ NBA Finals run, which ended in 19 games. Brown was crowned the Finals MVP.

This season, Brown is off to a similar start in the scoring department, but he’s been more productive in other areas as well. Averaging 24 points per game on 55 percent shooting from three, Brown is producing seven rebounds and three assists per game.

Trailing Byron Scott on the playoff scoring list, Brown needs 16 more points to move up the charts. Brown is 90 points away from catching the next Hall of Famer on the list, as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is 46th with 2,526 points.

Meanwhile, Paul George will have to wait before he can improve his standing. With the Sixers missing the playoffs for the first time in seven years, George is focused on getting healthy so he can bounce back after a disappointing first season in Philadelphia.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News