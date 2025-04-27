Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Surpasses Paul George on NBA History List
As the Boston Celtics work on getting past the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Boston’s star forward Jaylen Brown moved up the NBA history list for playoff scoring.
Earlier this week, Brown managed to surpass former Detroit Pistons standout Rasheed Wallace and Philadelphia 76ers veteran Paul George on the all-time postseason scoring list. Brown is tied up with NBA legend John Stockton in the category.
via @hoopshype: Jaylen Brown (age 28) has passed Paul George and Rasheed Wallace in playoff scoring and is now No. 47 in NBA history. Also: Draymond Green moved ahead of Hakeem Olajuwon in steals for No. 20 all-time.
Since entering the NBA in 2016, Brown has been a part of eight playoff runs. Although he averaged just five points per game during his rookie season, the forward burst into scoring stardom by the time his sophomore season rolled around.
The 2020 playoff run was the first time Brown averaged over 20 points per game. Since then, he posted an average of 23 points per game over 66 playoff outings. Last year, Brown was a critical part of the Celtics’ NBA Finals run, which ended in 19 games. Brown was crowned the Finals MVP.
This season, Brown is off to a similar start in the scoring department, but he’s been more productive in other areas as well. Averaging 24 points per game on 55 percent shooting from three, Brown is producing seven rebounds and three assists per game.
Trailing Byron Scott on the playoff scoring list, Brown needs 16 more points to move up the charts. Brown is 90 points away from catching the next Hall of Famer on the list, as Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is 46th with 2,526 points.
Meanwhile, Paul George will have to wait before he can improve his standing. With the Sixers missing the playoffs for the first time in seven years, George is focused on getting healthy so he can bounce back after a disappointing first season in Philadelphia.