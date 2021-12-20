Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder Questionable vs. Sixers

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been dealing with a ton of setbacks as COVID-19, physical injuries, and other illnesses have affected the NBA a ton recently. However, Philly's Monday night opponent, the Boston Celtics, are in a similar position.

Boston has ten players on their injury report as of Monday morning. Seven of those players listed have already been ruled out for the Sixers-Celtics matchup.

Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Thomas Brodic, and Grant Williams have all been ruled out for Monday's game as they are currently in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

In addition to those seven who are out, the Celtics have also listed three members of their roster on the injury report as questionable.

Who's Questionable?

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is in danger of missing Monday night's game as he's dealing with a left ankle sprain. The standout forward was last seen on the court two nights ago when the Celtics took on the New York Knicks. If Tatum can't play on Monday, it would mark the first time he misses a game this season.

In addition to Tatum, the Celtics have also listed Romeo Langford and Dennis Schroder on the injury report as questionable as well. Langford is currently dealing with neck pain and missed Boston's Saturday night matchup against the New York Knicks.

Schroder, who also missed Saturday's game due to a non-COVID illness, might miss Monday's game as well. Since the Celtics are in a similar position as the Sixers, the NBA will closely monitor the playing statuses of the questionable players on both sides.

Since the Sixers couldn't field enough players to host Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the league was left with no choice but to postpone the game. While reports indicated the NBA is optimistic the Celtics-Sixers matchup will be played as planned, nothing can be guaranteed as of now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.