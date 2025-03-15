All 76ers

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition

Jayson Tatum speaks on the Sixers' decision to sign Oshae Brissett.

Justin Grasso

Mar 14, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
On Friday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers announced they signed a new player. Former Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers veteran Oshae Brissett agreed to a 10-day contract with the team.

After Brissett suited up with the Sixers for the first time in his career, his former teammate Jayson Tatum reacted to hearing the news that Brissett was getting an opportunity with Boston’s Atlantic Division rival.

via @ByJayKing: Jayson Tatum on Oshae Brissett signing a 10-day contract with the 76ers: "That’s my brother. Happy for him. He definitely deserves to be in the league so hopefully he finds a home – even if it’s in Philadelphia."

Fresh off of a G League run on Thursday night, Brissett collected 22 minutes of action with the Sixers on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Since the Sixers have been so shorthanded, Brissett landed the perfect opportunity to showcase his skillset at the NBA level once again for the first time this season.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with forward Oshae Brissett (12) after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game five to win the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

During his shift with the Sixers, Brissett shot 5-8 from the field and knocked down three of his five threes. The veteran accounted for 14 points, one rebound, one steal, and one block during the Sixers’ 12-point loss against a healthy Pacers team.

Last season, Brissett appeared in 55 games for the Boston Celtics. He also made 10 appearances in the postseason during their championship run. Brissett was fresh off of a four-year run, which included one season with the Toronto Raptors and three seasons with the Pacers.

