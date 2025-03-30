Charles Barkley Reacts to LeBron James' Feud With Stephen A. Smith
Over the past three weeks, LeBron James' feud with Stephen A. Smith has been a major topic in the NBA. Among those to weigh in on the public back-and-forth is Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley.
This ordeal began when the two had a viral encounter while Stephen A. was courtside at an LA Lakers game. After that, the ESPN host went on multiple platforms to talk about what unfolded.
For some time, LeBron didn't speak on him approaching the longtime analyst. However, that changed earlier this week when the Lakers star appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. Following his remarks, things sparked up again as Stephen A. went back on TV to sound off on the 21-time All-Star.
On Friday, Barkley was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show to discuss an array of topics. During the interview, the Hall of Fame forward was asked to weigh in on the feud. Barkley went on to say that he hasn't been a fan of how LeBron has acted throughout his whole situation.
"LeBron, he's too big to be that type of bully," Barkley said. "I've always liked LeBron, but him being a bully, it turned me off. But I will say this, Stephen A., the way he reacted was so lame and weak."
This feud comes on the heels of LeBron and the Lakers gearing up for what they hope is a long playoff run. Since acquiring Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline, they've climbed up to fourth place in the Western Conference standings.