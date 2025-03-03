Chicago Bulls’ Injury Announcement Could Have Major Impact on 76ers
While many fans ask for the Philadelphia 76ers to bring the tank out and look to land their top-six protected pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the team still has its sights set on squeezing into the NBA Playoffs by making it through the NBA Play-In Tournament.
If the Sixers want to get there, they’ll have to get through the Chicago Bulls, who currently occupy the final Play-In spot in early March.
Since before the trade deadline, the Bulls were viewed in a rebuilding light. After they traded away key players such as DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Zach LaVine while considering moving on from Nikola Vucevic, Chicago was closing the door on a chapter. It was apparent they weren’t gunning for a title in 2025.
Still, the Bulls have remained in the postseason picture through February. As the Sixers prepare for their Monday night action against the Portland Trail Blazers, they are behind the Bulls in the standings by two games. The race is on, and the Bulls recently made a big announcement that could have a major impact on the race for No. 10 in the Eastern Conference.
via @chicagobulls: Medical Update: After experiencing left shoulder instability and further evaluation from training and medical professionals, Ayo Dosunmu will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Ayo Dosunmu has been a key contributor for the Bulls for the past two seasons. This year, he started in 26 of 46 matchups, averaging a career-high 30 minutes of playing time. The young veteran has posted averages of 12 points, four rebounds, and five assists throughout the year.
The last time the Bulls had Ayo Dosunmu on the floor was during their February 28 matchup against the Toronto Raptors. He returned after a three-game absence. At the time, the young veteran came off the bench for 23 minutes to score 11 points. He missed the following outing against the Indiana Pacers on March 2, which the Bulls lost.
Recently, the Sixers improved their spot in the East standings with a win over the Golden State Warriors. They jumped over the Brooklyn Nets to secure No. 11. As the Nets slide with four losses in a row, the Sixers can get within one game of Chicago by defeating the Blazers on Monday night.
