With just three games left to go in the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is putting the finishing touches on his MVP campaign.

Like last season, the Sixers' big man is near the front of the line to take home the hardware. However, Embiid's trying to avoid going down the same path as last year, he lost out the award to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Once again, Embiid and Jokic are the likely favorites to win MVP this season. Both centers certainly have a case, but Embiid recently stated that he believes he's done enough to win the award, and if he doesn't, then he'll feel like the voters simply have something against him.

"If [winning MVP] happens, great," Embiid said, according to CBS Sports' Jack Maloney. "If it doesn't, I don't know what I have to do. I'll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else."

Many in Philly agree with Embiid's sentiment. As the big man leads the league in scoring, navigated his team through the dreadful Ben Simmons saga, has his team sitting higher in the standings in his respective conference, and is a top defender at his position, Embiid definitely has a solid case to go against Jokic.

But not everybody believes that Embiid should win MVP.

Recently, Mad Dog Unleashed host Chris Russo joined ESPN's 'First Take' to dish on his opinion on the tight MVP race. As Russo hints he prefers Jokic over Embiid, the radio personality claimed that Embiid needs to "pipe down" due to his recent statement.

Mad Dog Weighs In

"What do they got the best record in the NBA? What are they the number one seed? Done enough? I never heard Kareem say that all those years when he won MVP. I never heard Russell say that. Even Chamberlain didn’t say that, but Embiid says you know what? I have all these 30-point games. Look at me with my just my discombobulated roster. I don’t know if the media doesn’t like me. What else do I have to do? Pipe down. Pipe down. Let the media vote who didn’t want to be the MVP and it’s not like you’re a runaway winner. I can make a case for that. I can make a case for Booker. I can make a case for the Denver center. This is not a no-brainer. So the idea that somehow I don’t know how you can’t vote for me. Look at the year I’ve had. Take it is easy, will ya? And he’s great! Nobody’s arguing that! He’s great! We get it, but I mean, the other kid in Denver, right now you start a team right now. You taking Jokic or Embiid?" h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire

Russo makes a valid point when he says Embiid isn't a runaway winner. As both candidates have a case, the final voting will be tight.

The next few days will be critical for Embiid and Jokic as they only have a handful of games left on the schedule during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

While it's in Embiid's best interest to take it easy before the playoffs, the big man will likely continue building his case to become the league's Most Valuable Player, as it's something he clearly wants to achieve.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.