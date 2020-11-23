Jarvis Landry Paid Tribute to Sixers Legend Allen Iverson

For the first time in a few years, the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Cleveland Browns. For the special and rare occasion, Browns receiver Jarvis Landry decided to pay tribute to a legendary Philadelphia athlete, Allen Iverson.

Iverson, the former first-overall pick for the Sixers in 1996, established himself as one of the best players in the NBA during his time. And the former guard has plenty of accolades to show for.

Iverson's an eleven-time All-Star, two-time All-Star MVP, three-time All NBA First-Team, three-time All NBA Second-Team, and was even named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA during the Sixers' 2001 NBA Finals run.

Match up all of the accolades with a player who quickly became one of the most influential players in all of sports during the early 2000s, and you've got a beloved athlete all-around in Allen Iverson. On Sunday, Landry wanted to pay his tribute to the Philly legend as he faced the Eagles.

According to 3 WKYC Studios, the cleats were custom designed by Mache. The custom footwear designer shared the final results of his work on social media before Landry laced them up and took the field for warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon's game.

"With the Browns playing Philly today @God_Son80 (Jarvis Landry) wanted to pay tribute to one of the greatest who ever did it in the City of Brotherly Love, the Answer @alleniverson (Allen Iverson)," Mache wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning.

