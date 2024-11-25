Clippers Coach Hit With Big Joel Embiid Question Before 76ers Matchup
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Joel Embiid’s Olympic run has been viewed as a negative scenario in the eyes of frustrated Philadelphia 76ers fans.
With Embiid missing all scrimmage action during training camp, preseason, and several weeks of the regular season, there is an assumption among the masses that Embiid is dealing with a setback as a result of competing in France this past summer. Or, there’s a thought that he wasn’t healthy enough to play in the first place.
No matter what outsiders are thinking, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue isn’t willing to speak on it.
Serving as an assistant for Team USA this past summer, Lue had a chance to work with Embiid for the first time. Ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Sixers and the Clippers, a reporter asked Lue if there was a sense Embiid was playing through an injury at the Olympics.
To no surprise, Lue declined to comment while adding what he did know.
“I don’t know how I’m supposed to answer that,” Lue said. “I mean, I don’t know. I just know he’s a really, really, really, really great basketball player.”
During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Embiid suffered a setback nearly midway through the year. After getting surgery, he returned late in the season and participated in the 76ers’ playoff run. He ended up playing in just 45 games, including playoffs.
Embiid’s decision to play for Team USA was a controversial one, but the Sixers supported him and saw the benefits that could come with the experience. Embiid had a chance to work with some of the NBA’s best while securing a gold medal for his trophy collection.
Now that he’s missing chunks of games due to “knee injury management” and swelling, there are a lot of questions surrounding Embiid’s recent run in Paris. For anyone searching for answers, Clippers coach Ty Lue doesn’t have them.
As for Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, he noted that Embiid is progressing well after experiencing some knee swelling this week. The veteran center missed Friday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, along with Sunday’s game against LA. The Sixers have two days off between the loss against the Clippers and Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Embiid’s availability for that game is currently unknown.