A couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up a seven-year stint with Brett Brown running the show as the head coach. Now, the team will spend the 2020 offseason searching for the next head coach of the 76ers.

While a handful of candidates are rumored to be on Philly's radar, no name has been linked to the Sixers more than Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue. Just a few seasons ago, Lue was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After a rough start during his fourth season as Cleveland's head coach, the Cavaliers' organization moved on Lue. That led to him eventually linking up with Doc Rivers out in LA. Now, as the Clippers continue a deep playoff run in the Western Conference playoffs, Lue is once again garnering interest from several organizations -- including the Sixers --and Doc Rivers is far from surprised.

"He's been phenomenal on my staff," Rivers said in regards to Ty Lue. "It's amazing getting him after being a coach once, and now he's your assistant again. And the difference in him, people don't understand that little 2 feet next step [to the head coach chair], you change. Ty's come back, he's an amazing coach. It's a joke that he's not a head coach, but it's to my advantage that he's not."

Lue might not be a head coach at the moment, but that's bound to change once the Clippers wrap up their 2020 Playoff run. As a proven winner already, the former Cavs head coach will more than likely have a few teams calling soon if they're not already. And one of those teams interested is indeed the 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

