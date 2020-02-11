Clippers' Doc Rivers Shows Sixers' Tobias Harris Some Love on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Tuesday night in South Philly will be full of reunions. As the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time before All-Star break, a few guys on each side, who used to play for the opposite team, will face each other.

Currently, the Clippers possess two former Sixers. One guy, Lou Williams, hasn't donned a Sixers uniform since 2011. The other happens to be the second-year veteran, Landry Shamet. Just last season, the Sixers draft Shamet with the 26th overall pick.

While Shamet showed some very high upside for the Sixers, the team had to use him as a valuable trade chip in order to acquire a starter in a win-now move. Enter Tobias Harris. Before the trade deadline last season, the Sixers were hunting for ways to prepare their team for a long-lasting playoff run.

They needed shooting to add to the starting lineup in addition to beefing up the bench. Therefore, the Sixers acquired Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic from the Clippers. While Boban is already gone, and Scott's role is decreasing as he struggles, Harris remains the token from that trade as he earned a max contract for the Sixers, making him one of their long-term franchise pieces.

Sometimes, when players get traded away from their teams, they tend to grow bitter towards the organization if they enjoyed their setup at the time. Harris, however, revealed he has no bitterness towards the Clippers for casting him off last year, according to the Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

"[There's] no disappointment, they made a move," Harris said on Monday. "Obviously, the move paid for them with the talent they got in free agency. We made a move here and it worked out for both sides so there's no ill will."

Harris' former head coach Doc Rivers is happy to hear no hard feelings are coming from Harris. And the Clippers' leader went on to show the former Los Angeles forward some love ahead of their matchup against each other on Tuesday night.

"His ability to score, he was great for us," Rivers claimed, according to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "We got him rebounding, as well, a little bit more with us. We got him off the dribble as well, but he just fits. He's one of the guys that he probably fits in anybody's offense. He knows how to fit in, and he did great for us."

The Sixers and the Clippers are set to tip-off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_