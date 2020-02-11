All76ers
Top Stories
News

Clippers' Doc Rivers Shows Sixers' Tobias Harris Some Love on Tuesday

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Tuesday night in South Philly will be full of reunions. As the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time before All-Star break, a few guys on each side, who used to play for the opposite team, will face each other.

Currently, the Clippers possess two former Sixers. One guy, Lou Williams, hasn't donned a Sixers uniform since 2011. The other happens to be the second-year veteran, Landry Shamet. Just last season, the Sixers draft Shamet with the 26th overall pick.

While Shamet showed some very high upside for the Sixers, the team had to use him as a valuable trade chip in order to acquire a starter in a win-now move. Enter Tobias Harris. Before the trade deadline last season, the Sixers were hunting for ways to prepare their team for a long-lasting playoff run.

They needed shooting to add to the starting lineup in addition to beefing up the bench. Therefore, the Sixers acquired Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic from the Clippers. While Boban is already gone, and Scott's role is decreasing as he struggles, Harris remains the token from that trade as he earned a max contract for the Sixers, making him one of their long-term franchise pieces.

Sometimes, when players get traded away from their teams, they tend to grow bitter towards the organization if they enjoyed their setup at the time. Harris, however, revealed he has no bitterness towards the Clippers for casting him off last year, according to the Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin.

"[There's] no disappointment, they made a move," Harris said on Monday. "Obviously, the move paid for them with the talent they got in free agency. We made a move here and it worked out for both sides so there's no ill will."

Harris' former head coach Doc Rivers is happy to hear no hard feelings are coming from Harris. And the Clippers' leader went on to show the former Los Angeles forward some love ahead of their matchup against each other on Tuesday night.

"His ability to score, he was great for us," Rivers claimed, according to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "We got him rebounding, as well, a little bit more with us. We got him off the dribble as well, but he just fits. He's one of the guys that he probably fits in anybody's offense. He knows how to fit in, and he did great for us."

The Sixers and the Clippers are set to tip-off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers vs. Clippers Preview: Kawhi Leonard Makes a Return to Philly

The Sixers are set to take on the Clippers Tuesday, marking the first time Kawhi Leonard is playing against Philly since Game 7 of the Toronto series last year.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson Credits Warriors' 'Championship Mentality' for Keeping Him Focused

Former Warriors forward Glenn Robinson has credited Golden State for keeping him focused on winning a title before he got traded to the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

76ers Pick up Back to Back Wins at Home After Taking Down Chicago

The Philadelphia 76ers picked up their second-straight win at home after taking down the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso

by

BallisLife

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Nearly Won Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Philadelphia 76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz had a special week and almost topped it off with award recognition.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Guarantees Alec Burks Will Play vs. Clippers

Sixers head coach Brett Brown makes it clear that Alec Burks will make his debut on Tuesday against the Clippers.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Tobias Harris Named a Finalist for 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Team

Sixers' forward Tobias Harris is one of 44 finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men's Team.

Justin Grasso

Is Sixers' Center Joel Embiid Turning Heel in Philly?

Sixers' All-Star center Joel Embiid is typically a fan favorite. Lately, though, there has been a bit of a rivalry between the big man and his fan base.

Justin Grasso

Alec Burks Agreed to Not Debut for Sixers on Sunday Night vs. Bulls

Sixers' newest acquisition Alec Burks was in agreement with the team to not debut on Sunday night against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Helps 76ers Get Back on Track With a Career-Night vs. Grizzlies

Philadelphia 76ers forward Furkan Korkmaz helped his team get back on track with a dominant win over the Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso

by

jarydant68

Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III Will Debut for Sixers vs. Bulls Sunday

Finally, the Sixers will allow their newest additions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to debut on Sunday against the Bulls.

Justin Grasso