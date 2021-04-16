Kawhi Leonard Questionable vs. Sixers on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a depleted Brooklyn Nets team on Wednesday night as they were missing two key stars in Kevin Durant and James Harden. On Friday, with the Los Angeles Clippers in town, the Sixers could be in a similar situation.

Although Los Angeles' star guard Paul George will be on the court to compete against the Sixers, the team's other superstar Kawhi Leonard is listed as questionable for the matchup. According to the Clippers' injury report, Leonard is dealing with a sore right foot.

Missing games is nothing new for Leonard. While he's one of the best players in the NBA when healthy and on the court, the veteran forward likes to put focus on taking extra care of his body by resting some games and not hitting the court until he's one-hundred percent healthy and ready to go.

Unfortunately, Friday night's matchup in South Philadelphia could be one of those nights Leonard continues to rest. For the Clippers' last three matchups against the Detroit Pistons at home, the Indiana Pacers, and the Pistons again on the road, Leonard remained sidelined. He hasn't played since the Clippers faced Houston Rockets on April 9.

While Leonard's possible absence surely makes the matchup slightly easier for the Sixers, the Clippers are no slouch without Leonard. In the three games he missed recently, LA went 3-0. In total, the Clippers are 8-4 without Leonard this year.

Considering the Clippers are currently on a seven-game win streak, they can afford to have Leonard take a game off. However, there's no guarantee that will happen just yet. Per the injury report, Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka are the only two that are set to miss the matchup. Leonard will likely be a game-time decision.

