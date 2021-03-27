Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Questionable for Sixers Matchup on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers might be shorthanded without Joel Embiid on the floor for them on their current road trip, but they've also benefitted from playing against shorthanded opponents as of late as well.

When the Sixers visited the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, superstar guard Steph Curry sat out with a tailbone injury. Then, when the 76ers played their first game at the Staples Center this week against the Los Angeles Lakers, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James sat out with injuries.

On Saturday, the Sixers are set to play against the Los Angeles Clippers, and another superstar player is on the injury report for Philly's opponent. Clippers Veteran forward Kawhi Leonard is questionable with soreness in his right foot as of Saturday afternoon.

Leonard missed the Clippers' last outing against the San Antonio Spurs a couple of nights back. Despite Leonard missing the matchup, the Clippers came out on top with a 13-point win over the Spurs.

In addition to Leonard, the Clippers also have a few other notable names on the injury report for Saturday's game. Clippers veteran guard Patrick Beverley has been ruled out already with right knee soreness and veteran forward Serge Ibaka is also out on Saturday night as he's dealing with lower-back tightness.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Marcus Morris is questionable with a right-calf contusion. The Sixers, on the other hand, are relatively healthy outside of Embiid. On Thursday, Seth Curry returned to the court after missing a few games with a sprained ankle, and Danny Green suited up and played despite dealing with hip soreness.

Regardless of whether Leonard and Morris go or not, the Sixers could have an advantage over LA, who is dealing with a handful of setbacks. If the Sixers can pull out their second-straight win at the Staples Center on Saturday, that would make it four in a row for their current road trip.

