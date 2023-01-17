Clippers' Paul George Could Miss Matchup vs. 76ers on Tuesday

Going into the Tuesday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is unsure whether or not he’ll play.

According to the Clippers’ injury report, George is battling right hamstring soreness at the moment. Therefore, the star sharpshooter is listed as questionable for the primetime matchup.

Injury concerns are nothing new to the Clippers, especially when it comes to George. As of late, George hasn’t been on the floor for Los Angeles.

During the Clippers’ January 5 game against the Denver Nuggets, George checked in for just 13 minutes of action. After leaving the game, he wouldn’t return to the floor, and that remained the case throughout the next handful of games.

Over the last five games, Paul George sat out for the Clippers. During that time, LA has gone 2-3, with their wins coming against the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets.

This season, George has missed 15 of Los Angeles’ 45 games. The current string of absences George is currently going through is the third time the star has missed consecutive games this season.

The first time the Sixers and the Clippers played against each other was on December 23. At the time, George was healthy and ready to play in his second-straight game after a two-game absence. In South Philly, George checked in for 35 minutes against the Sixers. During that time, he put up 18 shots from the field, knocking down seven of them.

He would struggle from deep, making just three of his ten attempts. George finished his night in South Philly back in December with 22 points in 35 minutes. The Sixers went on to defeat the Clippers by five points.

Since George has been out of the Clippers’ lineup, he’ll likely enter Tuesday’s game against the Sixers as a game-time decision. If George can’t get the nod to go, the Clippers will be at a disadvantage, as George is averaging 24 points, five assists, and six rebounds while knocking down 39 percent of his threes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.