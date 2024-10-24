All 76ers

Clippers Veteran From 76ers One Step Closer to Getting Traded

Former Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker is one step closer to finding a move.

Justin Grasso

Mar 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nearly one year after getting traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, PJ Tucker could be on the move once again as the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly granted the veteran’s representation to speak with other teams regarding a possible trade in the future.

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Tucker is hoping his agent can help facilitate a trade where he can land on a team that has an “opportunity to contribute to winning.”

The Clippers are viewed as playoff contenders in the Western Conference, but they haven’t benefitted from Tucker’s presence. Since his arrival as a part of the James Harden package, Tucker hasn’t spent much time on the court for the Clippers.

Last season, Tucker landed in LA in late October. He played in just 28 games for the Clippers, coming off the bench for 21 games. The veteran averaged 15 minutes on the court. He produced just two points and three rebounds per game.

PJ Tucker during his 76ers tenure.
Oct 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates with forward P.J. Tucker (17) after a score against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Tucker’s first and only full-season run with the Sixers was met with plenty of criticism in 2022-2023, he played a notable role as they clinched a playoff berth, sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round and going seven games with the Boston Celtics in round two before getting knocked out.

With the Sixers that year, Tucker started 75 games. In the playoffs, he was a full-time starter for all 11 games. He produced five points and five rebounds in an average of 27 minutes of action.

With limited playing time recently, it’s unclear how much gas the 39-year-old has left in the tank. If a team believes Tucker is still fit to play consistently and deep into the postseason, Tucker has been viewed as a solid locker-room presence with championship experience in the past. He’ll be a name to keep an eye on as he remains away from the Clippers, but a known piece in the trade market.

