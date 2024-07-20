College Basketball Star Compares Game to Sixers' Paul George
Seeing that he reached stardom while the current generation was young, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is highly revered among young players. One current star in women's college basketball went as far as to compare herself to the versatile forward.
Last season, there was no Freshman in women's college basketball than JuJu Watkins. In her first year at USC, she proved that she is a future star in the making. As a freshamn, Watkins posted averages of 27.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 2.3 SPG.
Earlier this week, Watkins was asked about her game being compared to Kobe Bryant's. She felt that was too much praise, but stated that PG is another common name brought up for her.
"I get Paul George sometimes," Watkins said. "That's like the best compliment ever."
Watkins can draw some comparisons to George, as she too impacts all areas of the game. Along with being able to score and facilitate on all three levels, she is someone who prides herself on the defensive end as well.
Even though he's getting ready to enter his 15th year in the league, he is still one of the top two-way wings in the game. Last season with the LA Clippers, he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc.
After a five-year run with the Clippers that fell way short of expectations, George decided to depart for the Sixers in free agency. Now, he's formed a new big three alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Being flanked by these two star-caliber talents, George once again finds himself in a prime position to contend for a championship.