Could 76ers Create a Package for Wizards' Davis Bertans?

The Philadelphia 76ers are very familiar with Washington Wizards' sharpshooter, Davis Bertans. Back in December of 2019, the Sixers paid a visit to the Wizards, fully expecting to leave out with a better record as they were the better team on paper.

Bertans, however, had different plans. The veteran small forward checked into the matchup for 37 minutes off the bench in that early December battle. He knocked down seven of his 13 attempted three-point shots and totaled for 25 points, helping lead the Wizards to a 119-113 victory over the Sixers.

Since that December 2019 matchup, the Wizards have zeroed in on trying to bring Bertans back for the 2020-2021 season, while other teams became hopeful they'd fail to get a deal done as Bertans would then hit the free agency market.

At this point, the Wizards have the same mindset. According to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, re-signing Bertans remains the team's No. 1 offseason goal. However, Washington may consider a sign-and-trade scenario for Bertans, just as the Sixers did for veteran forward Jimmy Butler last season.

At this point, it's no secret the Sixers need an upgrade in the shooting department. Snagging somebody such as Bertans, who shot 42-percent from three last year, would be extremely beneficial to the Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons-led Sixers.

But as the Sixers possess arguably two of the worst contracts in the NBA with Tobias Harris and Al Horford, they don't have sufficient cap space to ink Bertans to a new deal through the open market.

While Hughes reports that multiple teams without the cap space are willing to make sign and trade offers, it doesn't seem the Sixers are viewed as one of the Eastern Conference's interested suitors as the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have shown a lot more interest in Bertans before Monday's report.

That could all change with Daryl Morey running the show along with Elton Brand, so no scenario involving trades should be ruled out for the Sixers. However, as Bertans' next contract is not yet figured out, it's unclear which players the Sixers could send to D.C. to snag the emerging forward. The Sixers could come late to the auction for Bertans, but right now, they don't seem to be in on the action that's to come,

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_