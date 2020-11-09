SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Could 76ers Create a Package for Wizards' Davis Bertans?

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are very familiar with Washington Wizards' sharpshooter, Davis Bertans. Back in December of 2019, the Sixers paid a visit to the Wizards, fully expecting to leave out with a better record as they were the better team on paper.

Bertans, however, had different plans. The veteran small forward checked into the matchup for 37 minutes off the bench in that early December battle. He knocked down seven of his 13 attempted three-point shots and totaled for 25 points, helping lead the Wizards to a 119-113 victory over the Sixers.

Since that December 2019 matchup, the Wizards have zeroed in on trying to bring Bertans back for the 2020-2021 season, while other teams became hopeful they'd fail to get a deal done as Bertans would then hit the free agency market.

At this point, the Wizards have the same mindset. According to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes, re-signing Bertans remains the team's No. 1 offseason goal. However, Washington may consider a sign-and-trade scenario for Bertans, just as the Sixers did for veteran forward Jimmy Butler last season.

At this point, it's no secret the Sixers need an upgrade in the shooting department. Snagging somebody such as Bertans, who shot 42-percent from three last year, would be extremely beneficial to the Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons-led Sixers.

But as the Sixers possess arguably two of the worst contracts in the NBA with Tobias Harris and Al Horford, they don't have sufficient cap space to ink Bertans to a new deal through the open market. 

While Hughes reports that multiple teams without the cap space are willing to make sign and trade offers, it doesn't seem the Sixers are viewed as one of the Eastern Conference's interested suitors as the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have shown a lot more interest in Bertans before Monday's report.

That could all change with Daryl Morey running the show along with Elton Brand, so no scenario involving trades should be ruled out for the Sixers. However, as Bertans' next contract is not yet figured out, it's unclear which players the Sixers could send to D.C. to snag the emerging forward. The Sixers could come late to the auction for Bertans, but right now, they don't seem to be in on the action that's to come, 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers Joins NBA's Social Justice Coalition Board

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers will be a part of the NBA's Social Justice Coalition board, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid & More React to Joe Biden's Victory

On Saturday, several Sixers players took to Twitter to react to Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump.

Justin Grasso

76ers Hire Former Pacers Assistant Popeye Jones

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding former Indiana Pacers assistant coach Popeye Jones to Doc Rivers' coaching staff.

Justin Grasso

76ers Have Little Shot of Landing Devin Booker

Rumor has it that Devin Booker no longer wants to play for the Phoenix Suns, which sounded good for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the chances of the Sixers snagging him are slim to none.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons, Allen Iverson Tease new Sixers Uniforms

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons, and legend Allen Iverson, recently sent out cryptic Twitter messages revealing a new uniform combination ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Turned Down Warriors' Offer for Simmons

The Golden State Warriors would like to part with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Golden State reportedly offered the pick to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, but Philly isn't interested.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Grab Tyrell Terry in Recent 2020 NBA Mock Draft

In a recent 2020 NBA Mock Draft by SB Nation, the Philadelphia 76ers grab Stanford guard, Tyrell Terry at pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

Will Sixers Fans Attend Games This Season?

With the NBA gearing up for a December tip-off to the 2020-2021 season, will Sixers fans be allowed to attend games this year?

Justin Grasso

Sixers, NBPA Vote to Begin 2020-2021 Season in December

The NBPA, and Sixers players have voted to begin next season in December, as opposed to waiting until January at the earliest.

Justin Grasso

If Devin Booker Wants out, Could Sixers Get Involved?

Rumors around the NBA are that Devin Booker wants off the Phoenix Suns. If that's truly the case, could the Sixers find a way to trade for him?

Justin Grasso