Could 76ers Target Kyle Lowry in Buyout Market?

Following Thursday's trade activity, could the Sixers pursue Kyle Lowry if a buyout is reached?

While the trade deadline involved several moves, four of which involves the Philadelphia 76ers, which brought in the likes of Buddy Hield and Cameron Payne.

But Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office might not be done yet as the buyout market is fully open, with a potential target of theirs being Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry.

While starting the season with the Miami Heat, appearing in 37 games for Erik Spoelstra, Lowry was traded away from South Beach to the Charlotte Hornets, along with a first round picks in exchange for Terry Rozier.

In the days following the trade it was reported that the Hornets would being doing their best to flip the 37-year-old, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the organization would look to continue to gather future assets.

"Charlotte is discussing other deals on its veteran players ahead of the trade deadline and plans to continue accumulating assets," wrote Wojnarowski.

Yet, following the low lack of interest surrounding Lowry opened the door for another potential exit from the Hornets through a contract buy out, something which NBA Insider Marc Stein hinted at could be possible.

"A buyout can certainly be considered likely when it comes to Lowry," stated Stein.

The NBA insider would go onto the state that the Sixers were among teams in acquiring the former NBA champion.

"I'm told that Philadelphia is among the teams that would indeed have interest in Lowry, who turns 38 in March if he negotiates a settlement with the Hornets on what's left of his expiring $29.7 million salary," explained the NBA insider.

This is something that could now come to fruition due to one of the trades that Philadelphia conducted on Thursday.

With Danuel House Jr and Jaden Springer's contracts being cleared from the salary cap, which equates to roughly six million dollars according to Spotrac, meaning the door has been left open for Lowry to be brought in if a buyout does happen.

If Lowry is to be brought in, he'd be another source of offensive energy off the bench, as he averaged eight points on 42 percent from the field during his time with the Heat this season.

Beyond this, it would provide Lowry with a home coming, something that was rumoured in the past, while also reuniting him with former head coach Nick Nurse, who he played under during his time with the Miami Heat.