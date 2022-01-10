Could John Collins' Frustration With Hawks Lead Him to Sixers?

The Philadelphia 76ers' worst-kept secret this season is that Ben Simmons doesn't want to play for them again. While Sixers players, coaches, and front office personnel have gone on record numerous times stating they would love Simmons to return to the floor for the 2021-2022 season in a Sixers uniform, the three-time All-Star has yet to hit the court this season.

As Simmons remains off the floor, he reportedly reiterated to the organization that he prefers to get traded. While a growing list of teams would like to take Simmons off of the Sixers' hands, most organizations can't afford the expensive price tag that Daryl Morey has put in place.

The Portland Trail Blazers could land Simmons if Damian Lillard is on the table, but neither Lillard nor the Blazers have expressed interest in a breakup. The same goes for the Washington Wizards and their star guard Bradley Beal.

There might not be a top point guard available to the Sixers at this moment, but could a young and thriving power forward from Atlanta become a target?

The Latest on John Collins

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks are the newest team to enter the Simmons saga. As the Hawks have gotten off to a rough 17-22 start to the year, they are exploring all possibilities to potentially boost their roster to avoid falling flat after exceeding expectations last year.

Just as the Hawks enter the conversation for a possible Simmons trade, Hawks star John Collins is reportedly growing frustrated in Atlanta.

"Collins, however, has grown increasingly frustrated over his role in Atlanta, multiple sources have told The Athletic. His shot attempts per game and usage rate have decreased in each of the past three seasons — even as the athletic, energetic Collins has improved his offensive repertoire. The 6-foot-9 big man has challenged the Hawks locker room on multiple occasions to play team basketball and commit to one another this season. Oftentimes, Collins has felt his voice go unheard."

Could the Sixers Have Interest?

Getting a point guard in return for Simmons always seemed to be the right move for the Sixers throughout the entire saga. However, Tyrese Maxey's second-year emergence likely caused the Sixers to expand their interests beyond the point guard position.

The question is, is John Collins one of the 25-30 players the Sixers have on their list of targets in a Simmons trade? He likely isn't but Collins shouldn't be too far off. The fifth-year power forward might've seen his attempts and usage rate drop this year, but his production is still solid.

In 34 games, Collins has averaged 17 points while shooting 54-percent from the field and 43-percent from three on three attempts per game. Collins would be a solid acquisition if the Sixers are comfortable moving Tobias Harris back to the three, but that fit has proven to be questionable in the past.

Regardless, Charania notes that Atlanta isn't quite ready to put Collins on their trade block. While there's undoubtedly smoke around the situation, the Hawks haven't reached a point of no return just yet regarding Collins.

Meanwhile, the Sixers remain far away from trading Simmons as well. As Daryl Morey sticks to his expensive asking price, he has yet to receive an offer truly worth exploring. Therefore, the 76ers will continue to play the waiting game until a real blockbuster offer falls into their laps.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.