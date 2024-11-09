All 76ers

D'Angelo Russell’s Honest Reaction to Bench Role in Lakers-76ers Game

Did the 76ers help out D'Angelo Russell and the LA Lakers?

Justin Grasso

Nov 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Roughly a half hour before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their Friday night battle on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers made a shocking lineup change.

The veteran guard D’Angelo Russell was getting demoted to a bench role. The decision came just two nights after LA head coach JJ Redick got critical of Russell’s “attention to detail” in the second-straight loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

How did Russell handle the decision?

D'Angelo Russell bounced back vs 76er
Nov 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) passes in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"I just wanted to win," he told reporters, according to ESPN. "So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs, try to get the win and be a part of that."

The Lakers faced a shorthanded Sixers team on Friday night. Although Philly rolled out their new star acquisition, Paul George, for the third game, they missed two of their other All-Stars.

Joel Embiid is serving a suspension, which will be lifted after Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tyrese Maxey suffered a hamstring injury during the Sixers’ Wednesday night loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Against a struggling Sixers team, Russell found a way to get back on track in a revised role.

Checking in off the bench for 25 minutes, Russell led the Lakers bench in shots taken with 12 total. He knocked down seven of his attempts and tacked on two free throws.

Russell would finish Friday’s game with 18 points, leading LA’s bench. He also came down with two rebounds and dished out three assists.

The Lakers defeated the Sixers 116-106. After a dramatic two-game skid, Russell and the Lakers seem to be back on track.

"I left all that, all my baggage at the door this summer once we changed coaches and new staff came in," Russell told reporters. "I was committed to whatever it takes. That's what y'all see now."

As for the Sixers, they are still facing plenty of issues. Paul George is back, but his minutes are currently restricted. Joel Embiid is expected to return next week, but his condition is unknown after he sat out for the entire preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season.

Staring at a 1-7 record, the Sixers are placed last in the Eastern Conference. While plenty of drama surrounded the Lakers on Friday, it won’t mask what the Sixers currently have going on.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News