D'Angelo Russell’s Honest Reaction to Bench Role in Lakers-76ers Game
Roughly a half hour before the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their Friday night battle on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers made a shocking lineup change.
The veteran guard D’Angelo Russell was getting demoted to a bench role. The decision came just two nights after LA head coach JJ Redick got critical of Russell’s “attention to detail” in the second-straight loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
How did Russell handle the decision?
"I just wanted to win," he told reporters, according to ESPN. "So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs, try to get the win and be a part of that."
The Lakers faced a shorthanded Sixers team on Friday night. Although Philly rolled out their new star acquisition, Paul George, for the third game, they missed two of their other All-Stars.
Joel Embiid is serving a suspension, which will be lifted after Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Tyrese Maxey suffered a hamstring injury during the Sixers’ Wednesday night loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Against a struggling Sixers team, Russell found a way to get back on track in a revised role.
Checking in off the bench for 25 minutes, Russell led the Lakers bench in shots taken with 12 total. He knocked down seven of his attempts and tacked on two free throws.
Russell would finish Friday’s game with 18 points, leading LA’s bench. He also came down with two rebounds and dished out three assists.
The Lakers defeated the Sixers 116-106. After a dramatic two-game skid, Russell and the Lakers seem to be back on track.
"I left all that, all my baggage at the door this summer once we changed coaches and new staff came in," Russell told reporters. "I was committed to whatever it takes. That's what y'all see now."
As for the Sixers, they are still facing plenty of issues. Paul George is back, but his minutes are currently restricted. Joel Embiid is expected to return next week, but his condition is unknown after he sat out for the entire preseason and the first few weeks of the regular season.
Staring at a 1-7 record, the Sixers are placed last in the Eastern Conference. While plenty of drama surrounded the Lakers on Friday, it won’t mask what the Sixers currently have going on.