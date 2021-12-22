Dallas Mavericks Scoop Up 76ers Developmental Prospect

As the NBA continues to see COVID-19 cases rise, the league has allowed teams to add players temporarily with a hardship exception, so they don't have to clear up room by cutting other players.

The tweaked rules have caused teams to add tons of free agents and call up G League prospects from all over the developmental league.

And lately, the Philadelphia 76ers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, have seen a couple of their players land on main rosters around the league.

Last week, Blue Coats guard Shaq Harrison became one of the first G League prospects to pick up a ten-day deal as the Brooklyn Nets picked him up.

Then on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks picked up another Delaware guard by adding Charlie Brown to their roster using the hardship exception.

Brown Finds a Temporary NBA Home

The 24-year-old Philadelphia-born guard attended St. Joeseph's University from 2016 to 2019. After his freshman season with the Hawks, Brown sat out for the entire 2017-2018 as he was a medical redshirt for his sophomore year.

When he returned to the floor for his junior year, Brown averaged 19 points per game while shooting 43-percent from the field and 36-percent from three. Following the 2018-2019 season, Brown declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Despite going undrafted, Brown inked a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks. He spent the 2019-2020 season splitting time between Atlanta and its G League affiliate, the College Park Hawks.

As the Hawks never re-upped their deal with Brown, he moved on to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After getting waived, he remained with the Wolves' G League affiliate in Iowa. Last season, Brown earned two ten-day contracts with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they didn't keep him around long-term.

While he thought he would remain in Iowa, the Wolves traded Brown to the Blue Coats back in October. He appeared in 11 games with the Blue Coats this season and averaged 16 points while shooting 46-percent from the field and 40-percent from three. Now, Brown will get a chance to showcase his skills in the big league as he lands in Dallas temporarily.

