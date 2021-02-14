Danny Green, Ben Simmons Embrace Sixers' Recent Wake-up Call

Three games into a four-game road trip out West, the Philadelphia 76ers are 1-2. While they kicked the trip off with a solid win over a thriving Sacramento Kings team, the Sixers came up short in the next two meetings against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Phoenix Suns.

In the first half of both of those games, the 76ers put up a good fight. They had a three-point lead over the Blazers going into halftime on Thursday night. On Saturday, the Sixers were tied with the Suns before the intermission.

However, in both games, the Sixers didn't have enough fight to keep up in the second-halves. Against Portland, Philly was outscored by seven points in the final two quarters and suffered a four-point loss against a team they should be able to beat.

In the matchup against an even more formidable Phoenix Suns team, the Sixers scored nine fewer points than the Suns, losing 120-11. Although those two losses won't remove the Sixers from being the Eastern Conference's first seed, the team sees their recent struggles as a bit of a wake-up call.

“We learn a lot more from losses,” said Sixers forward Danny Green. “I guess we have a little more motivation. It’s better going into a building like that with a chip on your shoulder -- a little more of an edge. I think these wake-up calls are much needed, so we're not just coasting through thinking we’re gonna win the game because we’re the 76ers, the best team in the East. It’s not going to happen. We’re gonna get every team’s best shot. We have to be able to play the full 48.”

Green seems to insinuate the Sixers are slightly full of themselves heading into some of these matchups lately as every opponent might not be getting a one-hundred percent effort from Philly. 76ers starting point guard Ben Simmons didn't exactly echo the same sentiment, but he believes the team's "rhythm" has been off.

“I try to give the effort offensively and defensively,” the two-time All-Star said following the loss against the Suns on Saturday night. “As a group, I think we’ve got to find that that rhythm. We gotta know that teams are gonna come out and want to punch us in the face. We have to expect it every night.”

In the head coach's eyes, the Sixers aren't getting it done defensively. As Doc Rivers believes the Sixers operate through their defense, he thinks the performance on that side of the ball will dictate how they play on the other. Defensively, they weren't very good on Saturday -- but Rivers assures everybody that the team isn't panicking.

“Trust me; I’m not going in and panicking,” the head coach said. “I don’t think anybody on our staff is, but you still want them to play better. What you want them to do is see the importance of single possessions because that’s playoff basketball, and that helps me know who should play in the playoffs as well.”

The Sixers will wrap up their four-game road trip on Monday with a game against the Western Conference's top team, the Utah Jazz. If the 76ers are really looking to bounce back and make a statement to convince everybody that they truly belong where they're at in the standings, a win over Utah could do the trick.

