Danny Green's First Sixers Practice Stunned Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers wasn't too worried about Danny Green struggling to make his presence felt with the Sixers despite coming into town later than desired. Being in the league since 2009, Green is an established championship-winning veteran who is bound to make an impact anywhere he goes.

"Danny could probably show up on the first game and figure out how to play because he's been doing it for so long," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers following the Sixers' third training camp session on Tuesday.

Well, Rivers was probably right. On Wednesday, Green hit the court in a Sixers jersey for the first time this offseason. While Rivers mentioned he believed Green might look a bit rusty as the head coach was under the assumption he hasn't really worked out since the Los Angeles Lakers' championship run back in October, Green nonetheless left his new coach stunned at how well he performed on Wednesday.

"I was shocked because I'm guessing he probably hasn't touched the ball since the championship game," Rivers said following practice. "He was unbelievable today, he shot the heck out of the ball, and he made reads."

Green admittedly had some solo practice sessions since the Lakers won the championship a few months ago. Still, Rivers wasn't too far off with his assumptions, as the delayed transaction between the Thunder and the Sixers kept the veteran guard out of the Sixers' facility for weeks.

"The last couple of weeks is probably the first time I picked up a basketball," Green said on Wednesday. "Even though we have the protocol and the league insists to be safe, I had no choice but to work out off-site. I've been trying to find offsite places to work out, get to a gym, get some shots up, stay in shape, somewhat in shape."

All in all, Green's first day at the office for the 76ers seems to have gone shockingly well. Although he would've been cut some slack for being rusty or out of the loop when it comes to the team, but Green ultimately left his head coach impressed.

