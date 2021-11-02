Danny Green's Injury Left Doc Rivers Concerned After Blazers Game

The Philadelphia 76ers entered Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers quite shorthanded. As expected, their starting point guard Ben Simmons missed the matchup due to personal reasons.

In addition to Simmons, the Sixers also didn't have Joel Embiid on the floor as he had a planned day of rest. Also, 40 minutes before tip-off, Doc Rivers and the Sixers found out that Tobias Harris was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

That forced the Sixers to trot out a starting lineup containing Andre Drummond and Furkan Korkmaz to roll with the usual suspects Danny Green, Seth Curry, and Tyrese Maxey. However, roughly 19 minutes into the game, Green went out as well.

After checking in for nearly six minutes in the third quarter, Green reported hamstring tightness to the Sixers' medical staff. After undergoing further evaluation during the game, the 34-year-old sharpshooter was ruled out for the remainder of the night.

Although the Sixers fared well while extremely shorthanded without Embiid, Harris, and eventually Green on the floor, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers did express some concern regarding Green's in-game setback on Monday night.

"I think his hamstring got tight," Rivers explained after the Sixers' win over Portland. "I don't know how bad. I was glad we took him out. He kept grabbing at it. It's funny, I had someone already at the table when he grabbed it, and then he makes a three the next play. But the fact that he wanted to come out, Danny never wants to come out. So, I would say I'm a little concerned with that."

Green hasn't been off to the sharpest start this year. However, on Monday night, he was shooting quite efficiently with the limited shots he was able to take. Putting up five field goal attempts, Green knocked down all but one shot and drained three of his four three-point attempts, collecting 11 total points.

Right now, it's unclear how severe Green's setback is, but the Sixers are hopeful it won't keep him off the court for long as they need all the depth they can get heading into Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.