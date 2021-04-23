Danny Green Opens Up On Leadership Role With Sixers

Most teams do not get something great of value when attempting to trade a bad contract, but that was not the case for the Sixers. Daryl Morey was not only able to get off Al Horford's contract, but he netted Danny Green in the process.

Green's presence on this team has been invaluable both on and off the court. Not only does his playstyle blend perfectly around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but he is a stable veteran presence in the locker room.

Before Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, Green would touch a little bit on being a veteran leader on this Sixers' team.

"Doc knew that's what came with me after watching me throughout the past couple of years as I've gotten a little older but more of a vet role," said Green after shootaround.

Green understands that with his track record in the league, he would be called upon a leader. He has embraced his leadership role with open arms, even admitting the young players on the team make the job easy for him.

"These guys make it easy, my teammates. I'm able to be impactful to them because of how willing they are to learn and take criticism. How open they are to ask me questions. I'm not able to be a good leader without my teammates allowing me to lead, and Doc put me in a position to do so," he said.

At this stage in his career, Green understands that things are starting to wind down for him. Throughout his time in the league, he has been able to reach the pinnacle three times. Now not only is he trying to finish out his resume, but leave his imprint on the next group of players coming up in the NBA.

"I'm at a point in my career where it's something I look forward to doing. I've been successful in what I've done. I'm trying to help the next generation of guys behind me. My younger guys, my rookies, I want them to be better than me, be more successful than me, and be successful while I'm with them," Green said.

Bringing in Green was such an underrated move by the Sixers this offseason. His impact on this roster will still be showing long after his tenure here.

With players like Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and Isaiah Joe, multiple players have so much to learn from a player like Green. It would not be shocking if they talk about what he has done for them and their game for years to come.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.