Danny Green to Return, Tobias Harris Questionable vs. Lakers

When the Philadelphia 76ers participated in a morning shootaround session on Thursday, the veteran forward Danny Green was back in the mix with the team. For the first time in seven games, Green wasn’t listed as out ahead of the matchup.

Instead, Green was upgraded to questionable. All signs pointed towards Green playing in Thursday’s game against the Lakers as the veteran confirmed he was feeling good on Thursday morning. A couple of hours before tip-off, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned the veteran forward was set to be back in the mix.

“[He’s not going to] do a lot,” said Doc Rivers. “Danny’s injury is… You just have to be really careful. So, he’s definitely on a minutes restriction. A very severe one, you know, 15 minutes in that area.”

Restriction or not, Green’s return to the Sixers’ rotation is good for the team’s depth as they’ve dealt with several setbacks lately. However, there is a chance they could miss another player as Tobias Harris has been downgraded to questionable.

On Thursday, Harris was not a participant in the team’s shootaround as he’s dealing with a non-COVID illness. Although the Sixers didn’t add him to the injury report as they anticipated he would play, team officials confirmed he would go through his pregame warmup routine first before determining his official playing status.

The Sixers and the Lakers are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.