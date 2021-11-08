Danny Green Returns to Sixers' Short-Handed Lineup vs. Knicks

After wrapping a successful four-game stretch last week, the road doesn't get much easier for the Philadelphia 76ers. With the New York Knicks in town for the first time this season, the Sixers will look to keep their hot streak going as they are in the midst of a six-game winning streak.

However, it won't be easy. As the Ben Simmons saga continues in Philadelphia, the Sixers face more hurdles as several players have been dealing with notable setbacks. For starters, multiple members of the Sixers have been entered into the NBA health and safety protocol.

It all started with Tobias Harris last Monday. As the veteran forward tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Harris was ruled out and has missed the previous four games for the Sixers. Since he was given an automatic ten-day minimum timeline to sit out, Harris will miss Monday's game versus New York.

When Harris tested positive, it created a domino effect for the Sixers. A few nights later, second-year guard Isaiah Joe was entered into the protocol. The following night, Matisse Thybulle was the next.

At this point, the Sixers now have four players in the health and safety protocol, as Joel Embiid has been added to the list. If he returns a positive test within the next 24 hours, he'll also be forced to miss at least ten days, beginning with Monday night's game against the Knicks.

Since the Sixers are short-handed once again, they'll have to shake up their starting lineup when they face the Knicks. With Embiid out, the Sixers will have the big man Andre Drummond at center. Furkan Korkmaz will fill the void of Harris while Danny Green returns to the lineup after missing the last three games with hamstring tightness.

Then, the Sixers will have some familiarity in the backcourt as Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey remain healthy and on the floor. The Sixers and the Knicks are set to tip-off at 7 PM EST. on Monday night.

