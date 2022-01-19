Danny Green Ruled Out vs. Magic on Wednesday Night

When the Philadelphia 76ers take the court on Wednesday night at home, they’ll miss a few key players once again. Sixers veteran forward Danny Green will be among those who won’t have the opportunity to play against the Orlando Magic.

Green’s injury setback started precisely a week from Wednesday. As the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets, Green came off the bench. During his few minutes on the court, he was active as he scored seven points while shooting 2-4 from three.

Unfortunately, Green’s aggressiveness on the court backfired as he took a hard fall and injured his hip. After coming off the court and getting checked out by the team’s medical staff, Green was surprisingly cleared to return to action.

However, his return to the floor didn’t last long. Checking in for less than a minute in the second half, Green was benched for the rest of the night by Doc Rivers as it was clear the veteran forward’s body wasn’t right. He finished the night with just nine minutes of playing time.

Two nights later, the Sixers ruled out Green for their matchup against the Boston Celtics. He went on to miss the next two games as well as the Sixers traveled to Miami to face the Heat before meeting up with the Washington Wizards for the second time this year on Monday.

Although the Sixers got the day off on Tuesday, Green’s four-day break won’t be enough to allow him to return to the court. As the Sixers released their injury report for Wednesday’s game on Tuesday night, Green was ruled out as he continues to deal with hip soreness.

His absence on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic will mark the fourth-straight matchup he’ll miss during this stretch. Overall, Green will miss his 15th matchup this season on Wednesday. It’s unclear when he’s set to return, but the Sixers continue to take it day by day.

