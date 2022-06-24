Danny Green Sends a Message to Sixers After Getting Traded

When Daryl Morey entered the 2020 NBA Draft as the Philadelphia 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations, one of his first big moves in charge of the Sixers was to get off Al Horford’s contract. Just hours before the big event, the Sixers moved Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While getting off of Horford’s contract was key in the deal, the Sixers landed a reliable veteran three-and-D guy in Danny Green. Coming off of two-straight championship runs with the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers, Green brought valuable experience to the Sixers in 2020-2021.

He started in 69 of 72 games during the shortened 2020-2021 season. After averaging nine points and knocking down 40 percent of his threes two seasons ago, Green landed himself a two-year deal with the Sixers last offseason.

While Green was mostly healthy throughout his first season with the Sixers, he struggled to stay healthy during the 2021-2022 season. Several nagging injuries caused Green to play in just 62 of the 82 games in the regular season. And during the Sixers’ Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs, Green suffered a torn ACL and MCL, which will keep him off the court to start the 2022-2023 season.

Green mentioned he planned to return by the All-Star break during the 2022-2023 season, but he couldn’t guarantee it would be with the Sixers. Now, we know for sure that Green will not be back in Philadelphia for next season as he was moved during the 2022 NBA Draft.

Farewell to Philly

“It’s been real,” the veteran wrote on Twitter. “To my brothers, we will always be family…the organization, coaching staff, medical staff, front office, and owners I’ll always appreciate you and everything you’ve done for me….LOVE.”

When the Sixers went on the clock with the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night, they didn’t make a selection. Instead, the Sixers traded the pick and Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the veteran guard, De’Anthony Melton.

With Green Memphis-bound, the veteran wing joins his sixth NBA organization since he was selected 46th overall in 2009 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. For a young team such as the Grizzlies, Green’s veteran experience will be valuable whether he’s healthy and on the court or not.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel.

