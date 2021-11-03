Danny Green Will Miss Sixers vs. Bulls Matchup Wednesday

Danny Green was one of three regulars in the Sixers' starting lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. With Ben Simmons remaining off the court due to personal reasons and Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris getting ruled out on the day of the matchup, Philly trotted out a starting lineup of Andre Drummond, Furkan Korkmaz, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, and Green.

That lineup stayed intact for the entire first half, but the starters lost another member during the third quarter as Green went out with an injury after playing in a little under six minutes coming out of the half.

Green told the Sixers' medical staff he was dealing with hamstring tightness. After pulling himself from the game, the 76ers ruled the veteran forward out for the remainder of the matchup on Monday night.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have a definitive update on the veteran. However, he did express some concern, considering the way everything went down during the matchup.

"I think his hamstring got tight," Rivers explained after the win. "I don't know how bad. I was glad we took him out. He kept grabbing at it. It's funny, I had someone already at the table when he grabbed it, and then he makes a three the next play, but the fact that he wanted to come out, Danny never wants to come out. So, I would say I'm a little concerned with that."

While Rivers and the Sixers have yet to offer an official timeline on Green's injury, the veteran sharpshooter is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to hamstring tightness. He'll join Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons on the list of starters set to miss Wednesday's game.

