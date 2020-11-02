SI.com
Daryl Morey Shares FaceTime Screenshot With Sixers' Joel Embiid

Justin Grasso

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the hiring of former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey. After spending 14 seasons in Houston, Morey decided to step down from his position as GM last month. A few weeks later, he became the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations.

“Thank you to Josh Harris for the trust he has placed in me to lead the 76ers. I am humbled by the challenge and will work tirelessly to win the hearts of Philadelphia's legendary fans,” Morey said in a statement on Monday morning. “The opportunity to work again with Doc Rivers, Elton Brand, and a stacked roster that is ready to win made this a can't miss opportunity.” 

A few hours after the Sixers made the announcement official, Morey joined Sixers General Manager Elton Brand, Head Coach Doc Rivers, and Managing Partner Josh Harris for an introductory press conference. 

Morey made it clear he's excited to work for the Sixers in general, but the veteran executive made it quite obvious he's excited to build the team around its All-Star center, Joel Embiid. And on Monday night, the Sixers' new President continued to add excitement to his arrival by sharing a screenshot of his FaceTime conversation with Philly's big man.

"The chance to work with Joel [Embiid], Ben [Simmons], and the roster that Elton [Brand] had put together -- this is a roster that has championship aspirations," Morey stated during his press conference on Monday afternoon. "He (Embiid) wants to win a championship. He's a smart player who knows you only have so many opportunities. Frankly, I'm excited to go on this journey with Joel and Ben going forward."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

