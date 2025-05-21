Daryl Morey Reveals 76ers’ Confidence Level for Comeback Campaign
Last July, the Philadelphia 76ers were crowned paper champions in the Eastern Conference. Months later, they found themselves eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs. For the first time in seven seasons, the Sixers didn’t make a postseason appearance despite having a star trio that combined for 17 All-Star nods.
The veteran guard Kyle Lowry said it best after the Sixers’ season officially ended: the team could only go up from there. While Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, chuckled about the statement after he was reminded of it recently, he understands the stance.
Heading into their shot at redemption in 2025-2026, Morey believes the Sixers have a high confidence level for a comeback campaign.
“I think we’re positive,” Morey told 97.5 The Fanatic last week.
“I think it’s more confidence that this group knows the talent of Paul [George], Tyrese [Maxey], and Joel [Embiid], and you know, the development of Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes, [Justin] Edwards, [Adem] Bona, plus the third pick in the draft. Obviously, we didn’t know that [we would have the pick] at the time, but I think that’s where the confidence comes from.”
So far, the Sixers are expected to run it back with their core guys next year. Knowing that they were one of the most injured teams in the NBA last season, luck on the health front would surely make the Sixers significantly more optimistic about their chances of making a deep run.
“We know we have the talent,” Morey finished. “Now, we just got to get out there, be healthy, and execute.”
Two-thirds of the Sixers’ star trio have carried the injury-prone label a lot throughout their careers. Joel Embiid exceeded 65 games in a single season just twice in his career. Two years ago, he played in just 39 games. Last year, he appeared in 19 matchups. He received a second surgery on his knee in under two years.
Paul George found luck on the health front during his final season in LA, as he appeared in 74 games. Prior to that, he failed to appear in more than 56 games for four straight seasons. During his first year with the Sixers, George played in just 41 games. His debut was delayed, and his season ended early. Even when he was playing, George was battling setbacks.
Without stability from the group of stars, the Sixers know they’ll have a hard time joining the East’s elite. With so much money tied up in Embiid, George, and Maxey right now, they have no choice but to keep the faith. As the team goes through a long offseason, the Sixers have ample time to get their stars healthy before getting back out on the court for their comeback effort.