Daryl Morey Shoots Down Major Trade Idea for Sixers
In a summer of uncertainty, the Philadelphia 76ers expect to hear rumors and opinions surrounding Joel Embiid and Paul George. As the veterans’ first season together went as badly as it could, the masses seem to believe the Sixers should pull the plug early.
And after signing Joel Embiid to an extension just last summer, a 19-game campaign due to another knee injury has created plenty of skepticism regarding Embiid’s future in the NBA. As Daryl Morey admitted during his segment on 97.5 The Fanatic on Thursday, injuries are hard to predict.
However, he also believes that assuming Embiid’s best days are far behind him is unfair.
“I don’t think that’s written,” Morey said. "I don’t think we know that. I think MVP Joel Embiid is still potentially there. We won’t know, obviously, until we go through the season, but he’s at an age where lots of players still play until their prime. He’s at an age where lots of players, even with issues, have come back and played at a high level. So, no, I do not think that.”
What’s the chance of a major core shakeup? Morey publicly claims you can set those odds low.
“Look, we’re committed to Joel, Paul, and Tyrese.”
The Sixers made major investments in Paul George and Tyrese Maxey last summer. Year one resulted in a ton of absences and high lottery odds after the Sixers missed the playoffs and even the NBA Play-In Tournament.
In a league where patience wears thin quite early these days, the Sixers are already getting pressured to cause a shakeup. But as Embiid has pounded the table for continuity over the past few seasons, Morey is looking to grant that wish and keep the core together.