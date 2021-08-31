Daryl Morey Officially Welcomes Two-Way Signee Grant Riller to Sixers

Daryl Morey took to Twitter on Monday to keep up with his ritual. Every time the Sixers add a new player officially, Morey posts a link, directing his followers to a YouTube video featuring highlights of the player the 76ers added.

"Welcome to the @Sixers @grantriller97," Morey wrote on Monday.

As expected, the Sixers landed former Charlotte Hornets draft pick Grant Riller.

A couple of weeks ago, the signing became public following the NBA Summer League. As the Sixers wrapped up their five-game schedule, they released the veteran guard Rayjon Tucker, who inked a two-way deal before the mini-season tipped off.

Shortly after Tucker's departure became public, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Grant Riller expected to fill the void of Tucker. Team sources confirmed shortly after the initial reports that both parties agreed to sign, and it became official on Monday as the Sixers announced their newest addition.

Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed, per Sixers team policy, Riller does land in Philadelphia on a two-way deal. Therefore, he'll split time between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, next season.

Riller became the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft following a five-year stint at the College of Charleston. As a late second-round pick, Riller landed on a two-way deal in Charlotte and played with the Hornets' G League affiliate the Greensboro Swarm down in the bubble last year.

Riller appeared and started in 11 of the Swarm’s 15 games, averaging 13.1 points while shooting 49-percent from the floor and 46-percent from three, which ranked second overall in the G League.

In addition to his G League contributions, Riller also appeared in seven games with the Hornets last year and averaged 2.6 points per game. After one season in Charlotte, Riller will get a fresh start in Philly and Delaware next season, where he'll wear the No. 5, according to the 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.