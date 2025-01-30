De’Aaron Fox Reacts to Trade Rumors Before 76ers-Kings Matchup
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Sacramento Kings. In the days leading up to the matchup, the Kings made headlines for suddenly having one of the most notable players to hit the trade block in De’Aaron Fox.
Throughout the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Brandon Ingram, Zach LaVine, and Jimmy Butler have been among the biggest names who could get moved ahead of the February deadline.
Fox now moves to the center of attention as the 24-22 Kings sit 10th in the Western Conference.
Fox would be the second major domino to fall for the Kings this year. As Sacramento’s early-season struggles persisted, the Kings moved on from their head coach, Mike Brown.
Now, they seem to be considering cutting ties with their franchise player. According to the Sacramento Bee, Fox did not formally request a trade from the Kings. However, he doesn’t seem to be offering a ton of pushback.
“In this league, I expect the unexpected. I think crazier things have happened,” Fox told reporters ahead of the Kings’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
“That’s their decision to make. I can’t tell them not to listen to offers or I can’t tell them to listen to offers,” he added.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Kings have already received dozens of calls on Fox’s availability. That doesn’t come as a surprise, considering he’s been one of the most notable young guards since he entered the NBA as the fifth-overall pick in 2017.
The Kings reportedly want win-now players, along with draft capital. Considering the idea of trading Fox is still very fresh, Sacramento is starting high in negotiations. They have a little under two weeks to figure out whether they will shake up the roster ahead of the deadline or not.
Although Fox was a rumored player of interest for the Sixers in the past, they are unlikely to get in the market for the one-time All-Star. All signs are currently pointing to the San Antonio Spurs as the favorites, as they are rumored to be his top destination.
This season, Fox is averaging 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists in 43 games.
Wednesday’s game in Philly marks the second time Fox will face the Sixers this year. Back on New Year’s Day, Fox produced 35 points, four assists, and three rebounds. He made over 81 percent of his shots in the Kings’ six-point win.
With the Sixers facing the Kings for the second and final time this season on Wednesday, it could be the last time Fox visits Philly in Sacramento threads.
