De'Anthony Melton Downgraded Ahead of Clippers Clash

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton has been downgraded ahead of Tuesday night's match against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The latest injury report sees Melton listed as probable as he is currently suffering from a non-COVID-related illness.

The former University of South California guard has been a constant figure in the Sixers' lineup over the previous few games, grabbing the starting spot above Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton, with Rivers stating that his defensive output is the reasoning behind the swap.

On Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Melton went cold from the floor, failing to make a single bucket across the 21 minutes he played.

While failing to convert on the offensive end, Melton made his presence felt by recording a block and steal, which was more than enough given the back-and-forth nature of Sunday's game.

In December, when the Clippers and Sixers met in Philadelphia, Melton scored 13 points, while recording three assists and three rebounds.

In his first season in Philadelphia, Melton has been averaging 11 points on 42 percent shooting, picking up a large amount of game time due to the absences of Maxey and James Harden, who were both injured earlier in the season.

Melton is currently the only Sixers listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday night's clash, with the Clippers potentially missing Paul George, John Wall, and Luke Kennard.

