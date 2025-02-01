Denver Nuggets Guard Compared to Philadelphia 76ers Legend
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were back on their home floor to host the Denver Nuggets. Before the action begun, one player on the opposing roster was compared to a franchise icon.
When it comes to the history of the Sixers, one of the first players mentioned is Julius "Dr. J" Erving. Along with being one of the best ever at his position, the Hall of Fame forward also had a strong sense of style. During the 1980s, his afro was part of his iconic look.
Arriving to the Wells Fargo Center Friday night, Jamal Murray seemed to be paying homage to the Sixers legend. He was sporting a rather large afro, which led to comparisons between him and Dr. J.
Tyrese Maxey and company have kicked things into high gear as of late, winning their last four matchups before taking on the Nuggets. However, Denver managed to be a halt to the momentum they've been building. The Sixers were within arm's reach of a win until the very end, but the Nuggets ended up walking out with a 137-134 victory.
Murray logged 40 minutes against the Sixers and came close to ending the night with a triple-double. He finished with a team-high 31 points to go along with 11 assists and six rebounds. Nikola Jokic also led the charge with a strong all-around performance, posting a stat line of 28 points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists.
Even though they didn't come away with a win, the Sixers should still feel good about how they competed against the Nuggets. Despite being down two of their stars, the group looks like it's finally starting to gel as a whole.
Looking ahead, the Sixers will be back on their home floor Sunday to take on Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.