Detroit Lions Running Back Pays Homage to Philadelphia 76ers Legend
When it comes to the history of the Philadelphia 76ers, there are few players more iconic than Allen Iverson. Nearly 15 years after his playing career came to an end, the Hall of Fame guard is still an influence to athletes today.
On Sunday, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs paid respect to Iverson on multiple occasions. First, he showed up to the arena donning his famous black No. 3 jersey. Gibbs would tip his hat to the Sixers legend during the game as well recreating one of his most famous moments.
After finding the end zone on Sunday, Gibbs celebrated by doing "the step over" to one of his teammates. This was of course in reference to Iverson memorable moment in the 2001 NBA Finals.
While Iverson had multiple noteworthy performances in his career, "the step over" is his most iconic play in terms of NBA history. After crossing over now LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue and getting a baseline shot to fall, he proceeded to walk over his opponent while making his way back down the court.
The Sixers haven't been able to reach the finals since Iverson's iconic run in 2001. Along with securing MVP in the regular season, the superstar guard carried his team to the game's biggest stage. The Sixers would end up stealing one game against the Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant LA Lakers in that series, in large part due to Iverson. Philly was able to secure a victory in Game 1 thanks to a 48-point eruption from the Sixers legend.
Iverson played in over 700 games with the Sixers after being drafted No. 1 overall in 1996. Because of his contributions to the franchise over 12 years, the organization made him part of the exclusive group to have their jersey number put in the rafters. Back in March, the Sixers also gave Iverson a statue outside the team's training facility in Camden.