Detroit Pistons’ Tobias Harris Sends Farewell Message to Sixers
Earlier this week, the Detroit Pistons officially signed Tobias Harris. The former Philadelphia 76ers forward leaves after spending the last six seasons with the organization.
Harris looks forward to getting a fresh start, while reuniting with an organization he previously played for. He took to social media to express his excitement about his new journey earlier this week.
After giving it some time, Harris returned to Instagram to pen another letter to his followers. This time, it was dedicated to his supporters back in Philly.
“As I prepare to embark on a new chapter in my career, my heart is heavy with a mix of emotions,” Harris wrote. “Throughout my time here, I’ve given my heart and soul to this team, this city, and the game I love.”
Harris didn’t begin his career in Philadelphia, but it’s where he spent the most time of his career playing for a team. When the Sixers traded for Harris midway through the 2018-2019 season, he was in the midst of the final season of his contract.
The following summer, Harris hit the free agency market as one of the top players. The Sixers retained him on a multi-year deal in the max range, which created sky-high expectations that were difficult to meet, leaving Harris to deal with plenty of ups and downs throughout his tenure.
“Through it all, there have been faithful & loyal fans - ones who have stood by through the highs and the lows, the triumphs and the disappointments,” Harris continued. “Your unwavering support, passionate cheers, and belief in us have been a constant source of strength and inspiration. Even when the negative voices threatened to drown you out, your love for this team and this city shone through. To the supporters who may not have been as loud as the critics but whose love and dedication have been the foundation upon which this team stands, I want to say thank you. Your loyalty, passion, and unwavering spirit have meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”
Harris leaves behind nearly 380 regular season games with the Sixers. Throughout his time with the 76ers, Harris averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He knocked down 49 percent of his field goals and averaged 37 percent of his threes.
The veteran forward started in all 57 playoff games since joining the 76ers, averaging 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Entering free agency, Harris and the Sixers were expected to split. Several teams had interest in the veteran forward, with the Detroit Pistons coming through with the most desirable offer to Harris. Now, he’s set to compete for the Pistons for at least the next couple of years.
“As I move on to the next chapter of my career, a part of me will always remain in Philadelphia. The memories we’ve created, the lessons I’ve learned, and the bonds I’ve forged with this city and its people will stay with me forever. This city and its people have left a lasting mark on my heart and career,” Harris finished. “To the city, the fans, and the team that will always hold a special place in my heart - THANK YOU!!, and may the future bring you everything you deserve and desire.”