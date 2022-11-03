Doc Rivers: 76ers Focused Too Much on Lack of Calls vs. Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers had a frustrating night on Wednesday. With the Washington Wizards in town, the Sixers entered the matchup shorthanded as their big man Joel Embiid was ruled out due to a non-COVID illness for the second-straight matchup.

In addition, veteran guard De’Anthony Melton missed the matchup due to lower-back stiffness. The Sixers have proven they can win while shorthanded this year, as they’ve snagged wins over the Toronto Raptors and the Wizards recently, but Wednesday’s game proved to be a challenge.

For starters, Embiid’s lack of presence was exploited. As the Wizards had a significant height advantage with Kristaps Porzingis on the court, the veteran big man garnered easy buckets by shooting nearly 70 percent from the field, collecting a team-high of 30 points.

But it wasn’t just Porzingis who frustrated the Sixers. It was also the officials.

Throughout the matchup, the Sixers visibly felt that fouls were going uncalled in their favor. When asked if the 76ers were going overboard with complaints, Rivers agreed with that notion.

“I said that at halftime,” Rivers claimed after the game. “It’s hard, so I’m not taking a shot at the officials. Every game is kind of different. Some games are touch games. Some games, they allow a lot of contact.”

When it came to fouling, the Sixers were whistled 25 times. On the other end, Washington collected 18 fouls. While the numbers are slightly lopsided, and Rivers believed that there was some inconsistency, he thought his team focused too much on the lack of calls rather than their defense.

“I thought tonight it was a little inconsistent, but it was a lot of contact and you can see that,” Rivers continued. “I told our guys, ‘Listen, I’ll yell and fight, but stop complaining and play.’ I thought we did that in the third quarter.”

A near 40-point third-quarter performance was the ideal opportunity for the Sixers to steal the lead and shift the momentum of the game. While the Sixers were clearly dialed in on the offensive end as they shot nearly 60 percent from the field while taking care of the ball in the third quarter, their defense gave most of the points right back.

“I think we scored 39 points. The problem is you score 39 points, the other team can’t have 34,” Rivers explained. “That’s a quarter where, if you defend at all, you changed the game, and the game goes away. Instead, every time we scored, they scored back, and that was really frustrating.”

Frustration got the best of Philadelphia on Wednesday. In the end, they collected a 121-111 loss to the Wizards, dropping to 4-5 on the year. Now, they’ll look ahead to the New York Knicks, who come to town on Friday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.