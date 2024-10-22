All 76ers

Doc Rivers Addresses Khris Middleton’s Status in Bucks vs 76ers Opener

What did Doc Rivers say about Khris Middleton's status ahead of the 76ers vs Bucks matchup?

Oct 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers calls a play in the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Wednesday’s regular-season opener between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks could feature two teams missing key players. According to a report on Monday, Bucks forward Khris Middleton is not expected to get the nod to go.

Following Milwaukee’s practice on Monday, former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t confirm or deny Middleton’s playing status for the matchup, but he made it clear that he would have to go through scrimmaging beforehand to make it active.

via @eric_nehm: Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Khris Middleton "did some live stuff, but not 5-on-5" at today's practice. Rivers added that they'll know his status for sure tomorrow, but that Middleton would still need to play 5-on-5 tomorrow to be ready for Wednesday's game.

Following Tuesday's practice, Rivers confirmed Middleton did not participate in the team's scrimmage. Therefore, he's unlikely to be cleared for action and is expected to be day-to-day for the Bucks moving forward.

The Sixers will face an undermanned Bucks team to start the season.

As for Philadelphia, they have questions of their own. After last Friday’s preseason finale against the Orlando Magic, the team questioned the status of Tyrese Maxey after he left the game with a thumb contusion. Fortunately, Maxey is fine.

As for the injured Paul George and the resting Joel Embiid, their statuses have already been determined. The two All-Stars will not get the nod to play on Wednesday night.

While the Sixers haven't hinted at any setbacks for either guy, they have to go through an evaluation phase before getting cleared to return to court. Embiid will get checked out again for next week's slate. Meanwhile, George could be back out on the court sometime later this week.

