Doc Rivers Anticipates Tougher Matchup vs. Pistons on Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will welcome the Detroit Pistons to the Wells Fargo Center for the second and final time this season on Tuesday night. The matchup marks the third meeting between the two Eastern Conference teams this season.

So far, the regular season series between the Sixers and the Pistons haven’t been close. Through two games, the Sixers have outscored the Pistons 236-204, winning both matchups. During Sunday’s game on the road, the Sixers were shorthanded, missing PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid.

On Tuesday, both players could be back in the fold, issuing a tougher time for the Pistons, who are without a couple of key players as well. As expected, the Sixers are viewed as big-time favorites over Detroit at home on Tuesday night, but Sixers head coach Doc Rivers isn’t overlooking the matchup.

“I don’t care who you play, you beat that team, and they have pride, and we know Tuesday they’re going to come in, and they’re gonna want to win that game,” Rivers said following Sunday’s win. “Just go to a park, pick a park and lose the first game. That second game is gonna be rough, and you just know that. That’s what we got to be ready for.”

Tuesday’s game will be the fifth time the Sixers will play the same team in back-to-back games. In three out of four scenarios, the Sixers split the series. The one time they took victories back-to-back was in late November when the Sixers faced the Orlando Magic twice on the road.

This season, the Magic are currently 15-26, ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are 11-32, two spots down at the bottom of the barrel. The records say the Sixers have a good shot at making it two in a row over the Pistons on Tuesday, but Doc Rivers certainly won’t send that message across his locker room.

Since joining the Sixers and taking on the role of head coach, Rivers has always preached respecting the other team’s ability to win games, no matter how many times they’ve lost throughout the year. Since any team can win on any given night in the NBA, Rivers wants the Sixers to be ready for Detroit’s revenge attempt, as they’ll look to stun the Sixers on Tuesday.

