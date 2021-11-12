Rivers Assesses Tobias Harris' First Game Back vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Thursday night after getting a day off. The Sixers dropped back-to-back games against the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week.

When the Sixers hosted the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, they were happy to have some reinforcements back into the mix as several players returned to the roster. Among those who returned was Sixers' veteran forward, Tobias Harris.

Last Monday, Harris felt under the weather and found out he was in close contact with a Sixers staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. After getting tested roughly an hour before last Monday's matchup versus the Blazers, Harris found out he was actually positive for the virus as well.

The veteran was immediately added to the NBA's health and safety protocol and sent home. Over the next couple of days, Harris started feeling symptoms, and that's when he realized his absence would go further than just one game.

Harris would go on to miss five more games beyond the Portland matchup. Finally, after feeling better and getting cleared by the NBA to return to action, Harris took the court for the 76ers on Thursday night when they hosted the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season.

Ahead of the game, Doc Rivers revealed that Harris looked and felt good. While he didn't anticipate having Harris play his "regular minutes" at first, Rivers made it apparent that it was good just to have another player back in the mix as the Sixers have been missing a handful of key players as of late.

"It's a huge lift," Rivers said before the Sixers tipped off with the Toronto Raptors. "He's one of our best scorers. Just getting him on the floor, he's another veteran. We just need bodies -- he's a warm body -- we just need another body on the floor, and the fact that he's one of our better players helps."

Harris surprisingly played a lot of minutes on Thursday for a guy that was just cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocol. Checking in for 36 minutes and 44 seconds, Harris got up 18 shots from the field on Thursday. He wasn't as efficient as he typically is, but the Sixers forward came second in scoring for his team as he contributed to 19 points in his return to action.

"He looked great," Rivers said after the game. "I thought early on he really struggled just handling the ball. That's one thing when guys miss games. The first thing that goes is ballhandling. Like, he had a couple of them where he just fumbled the ball and lost it. But that's honestly typical. I don't know how he was in such great shape, you know, I'm not shocked. Of all the people you would pick to be in shape after COVID, it would probably be Tobias. So, we tried to give him short spurts, but he looked good."

Considering Harris hasn't been able to practice or play in games in over a week, he was expected to show some rust when playing against Toronto. He didn't have a perfect performance, but seeing him in shape and feeling comfortable enough to put up the second-most amount of shots on the team after a long absence was an encouraging sign for the Sixers.

