Doc Rivers Assumes Danny Green Will Miss Multiple Games

The Sixers weren't in an ideal situation heading into Monday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. With Joel Embiid getting a planned night of rest, Ben Simmons sitting out due to personal reasons, and Tobias Harris testing positive for COVID-19 before tip-off, the 76ers went in without three key starters versus Portland.

Then midway through the third quarter, they lost another. Roughly five minutes after the start of the second half, Sixers veteran sharpshooter Danny Green pulled himself out of the game, according to his head coach.

As the 34-year-old felt tightness in his hamstring, he couldn't proceed further before getting checked out, which was a rare scenario. Shortly after getting evaluated by the Sixers medical staff, Green was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup.

"I think his hamstring got tight," Rivers explained on Monday night. "I don't know how bad. I was glad we took him out. He kept grabbing at it. It's funny, I had someone already at the table when he grabbed it, and then he makes a three the next play, but the fact that he wanted to come out, Danny never wants to come out. So, I would say I'm a little concerned with that."

Rivers' concern was warranted. When the Sixers geared up for another game against the Chicago Bulls two nights later, Green was already ruled out on the injury report due to hamstring tightness. Before Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls, Rivers didn't have too much information on the state of Green's injury, but he did make it clear that it could be severe enough to keep him off the court for a bit.

“I don’t know the timeline,” Rivers said. “My guess is at least a couple of games, at least. Obviously, without Danny or Tobias, it is what it is. We’ll have to figure it out.”

The Sixers managed to pull another impressive win on Wednesday without Green or Harris in the starting lineup. As they are set to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, the Sixers are guaranteed to be without Harris once again and will more than likely run without Green as well for the time being.

